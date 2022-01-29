Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career, including seven Super Bowl victories over 22 seasons.

The news was first reported by ESPN, citiing sources and has been confirmed by his business account in a Twitter post.

Brady, 44, won six of those Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, a team he joined as an unheralded sixth-round pick in 2000. He took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe at quarterback midway through the 2001 season and led New England to its first Super Bowl title on Feb. 3, 2002, with an upset of the St. Louis Rams.

Brady would then lead New England to an unprecedented stretch of success over the next 19 years, winning Super Bowls in 2004 (32-29 over the Carolina Panthers), 2005 (24-21 over the Philadelphia Eagles), 2015 (28-24 over the Seattle Seahawks), 2017 (34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons) and 2019 (13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams).

7 Super Bowl Rings.



5 Super Bowl MVPs.



3 League MVP Awards.



22 Incredible Seasons.



Brady joined Tampa Bay prior to the 2002 season and led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title, a 31-9 drubbing of the Kansas City Chiefs last February.



Brady retires after playing 243 regular season games and 35 postseason games. Brady holds a .769 winning percentage, which is highest among NFL quarterbacks who have started 100 games.

A seven-time NFL MVP, Brady finishes with an NFL record 624 regular-season passing touchdowns and 84,520 yards in 22 seasons. He threw for an additional 13,049 yards and 86 touchdowns in postseason play.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.