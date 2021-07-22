KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl trying to cross U.S. Highway 192 was hit by a vehicle and killed at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Witnesses say the girl and several other children were attempting to cross US-192 near Avalon Road from the south side of the road, according to authorities. The children were not crossing at an intersection or a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling eastbound on US-192 struck the 10-year-old, the FHP said. The child was taken to a hospital, where she died, FHP said.

Authorities did not identify the driver or the child. The FHP report said the driver was 71 years old and that it was not clear where the child lived.

No other information was available. The crash remains under investigation.