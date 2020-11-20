WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin mayor says multiple people were shot at mall Friday but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement that a suspect remains at large after the shooting at Mayfair Mall.

Officers were responding Friday to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall, according to a police dispatcher, and local media reported several people could be seen being taken away from the building on stretchers.

Spectrum News can report that there is a heavy police presence outside the mall from local police departments.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.

Here are the updates as they come in:

​

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as we know more.