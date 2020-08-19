From job creation to tourism, Chautauqua County unveiled a new economic development strategy Wednesday, that had to be revised amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chautauqua County leaders rolled out a new comprehensive economic development strategic plan via video conference Wednesday, giving the public their first glimpse.

Leaders with the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth and project consultants recently completed the year-long process.

"It's not the end of the line, it's the start of a new phase. And executing on the plan requires consistent communication across partners, constant feedback and adaptation," said Alex Tranmer, Camoin 310 project consultant.

The partnership sought the input of a cross-section of community leaders to rethink ways of revitalizing the area and transforming the county's economic standing across the region.

Leaders say the plan includes a number of game-changing initiatives and top priorities, including preparing sites for development, building new housing units, and training a skilled workforce.

"It's all about creating life-sustaining jobs and opportunities for the citizens of Chautauqua County. And improving the quality of life for everyone," said Mark Geise, deputy county executive for Economic Development.

"We have the implementation mechanism in place to avoid this thing sitting on the shelf and collecting dust. We have the partnership and support behind it," said Nate Aldrich, Chautauqua County Economic Development manager.

Leaders say because of COVID-19, much of the plan's framework had to be reworked, to help guide the county and its business community through an economic recovery.

The plan also calls for a sustainable funding model made up of public and private support to advance the projects amid the pandemic.

"But most of all, the collaboration and unity of effort is what's exciting in this. I'm confident that our comeback will be greater than our setback," said PJ Wendel, (R) Chautauqua County executive.

County leaders also created five sub-groups, including housing and tourism to help implement specific sections of the plan.

The full plan can be found here.