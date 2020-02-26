MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has confirmed that multiple people have been killed at Miller Brewery, including the shooter.

Milwaukee Police say there is no active threat at the MolsonCoors campus, but it is still an active scene.

The MPD also tweeted this at 4:45 p.m. CST letting people know where the staging area is for families of the employees at MolsonCoors.

Update regarding the critical incident that occurred on the 4100 block of West State Street.



The family staging area for the employees of Molson Coors will be in the Harley Davidson Parking Lot at 35th Juneau Ave. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Police say there was a "critical incident" at the MolsonCoors facility on State Street in Milwaukee.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

An employee told Spectrum News 1 an alert went out about an active shooter and advised everyone to find a safe place to hide.

Other employees told us that they were placed in a safe location then were asked to sign out and released to go home this afternoon following the "critical incident".

Milwaukee Police sent out this tweet telling people to stay clear of this area and to use Highland Ave. as an alternate route.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

It's been confirmed that Marquette University High Schoool is on lockdown and there are still some students inside. Story School was on lockdown in Milwaukee, but that has been lifted. Parents can pick up their kids or their kids can take the bus, but there is no walking home.

Harley Davidson's corporate campus at 3700 W. Juneau Ave is also on lockdown.

We're continuing to follow the incident and will bring you more facts as they come through.