BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo-born Margie Hawkins has a business that keeps her constantly moving.

"I'm always busy trying to keep up, because you'll run out of stuff and you're trying to keep the table full," Hawkins said.

She's worked at The Broadway Market for more than 20 years with other vendors but wanted to venture out on her own. She opened Margie's Soul Food five years ago and says that her dinners are selling faster than she can make them.

"I have people come from all over and all from out of town," she said. "I got people from California, New York, North Carolina. The people keep coming back they say they love my food."

That success is something The Broadway Market wants to replicate for other people of color. It's offering free rent on pop-ups for February with Buy Black Buffalo.

"The first thing that most often times is the biggest barrier for businesses to start up is operational costs," said Fillmore District Councilman Mitch Nowakowski. "So now that barrier is eliminated for the month of February, so folks can pop up as a vendor and try their products out."

City officials say the goal is not only to expand the number of vendors that stay year-round but to ensure they bring in more Black-owned businesses.

"When you look at it, you have a lot of ethnic businesses in here but you don't see many Black-owned businesses. It's a couple, but we should have more, because when you look at the community as a whole, it is primarily Black, and we need our own businesses in places like this," said County Legislator Howard Johnson.

The opportunity comes as a blessing to entrepreneurs like Demario Johnson. A former pastry chef, he says the was the perfect space to help him launch his restaurant-quality to-go desserts "Sweet Jars."

"It's actually going very well; the big thing for me is I just started the business," said Johnson. "So right now, I'm really looking to get my product out in front of as many people as possible, and this is just one of the ways that works."

As part of Buffalo's Black History Month festivities, the market is also hosting a new event called Feb Fest where along with featuring those Black-owned pop-ups, there will be live music and giveaways on Saturday.