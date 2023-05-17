The Buffalo Bills are expanding their partnership with sports consulting firm Legends Hospitality. The company was selected to take over hospitality services in the new stadium.

Delaware North has been in charge of concessions at the current stadium for decades but that partnership will end when the new facility opens in 2026.

Legends Hospitality already has a relationship with the Bills. It oversees sales for the new $1.5 billion stadium. The company was picked to lead planning, project management, sales and partnerships.

Legends has partnerships with several other stadiums, including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.