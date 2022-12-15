ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are another step closer to construction of a new stadium.

All 32 NFL team owners have approved a 30-year lease for the future stadium in Orchard Park. They also approved a lease extension for the team's current home at Highmark Stadium across the street.

The extension is meant to hold the team in place until the new $1.4 billion facility opens for the 2026 season.

The Bills released the first renderings of the new stadium in October. The glass, brick and steel exterior embraces a more modern look.

Erie County announced in September that it had acquired nearly 57 acres of land from ECC for the new stadium. The plans call for 283.42 acres of land to be used.

A study conducted by the county revealed last week that the planned stadium will be more eco-friendly than the current stadium in many ways.