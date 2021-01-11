&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Listen and Subscribe:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

Cash flow. Everything depends on it, especially in government. How much will the effects of the pandemic in 2020 have on state finances in 2021?

We are less than two months away from the start of the Florida Legislative session. There is only one thing that the Legislature is required to do: pass a budget.

But by the time the session starts, we will have been in the pandemic for a full year.

How is that going to affect the budget? Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis answers those questions on this week’s “Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite.”

IN THIS EPISODE

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Twitter: @JimmyPatronis

ABOUT THE SHOW

Political figures and influencers are often heard in brief bites that don’t capture the context of the whole story. “Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite” expands the conversation with these newsmakers along the I-4 corridor and beyond. Join award-winning Spectrum News 13 anchor and Orlando Woman of the Year Ybeth Bruzual, political reporter Greg Angel, and veteran producer Gary Darling for a must-hear interview each week and learn about the issues affecting Central Florida.