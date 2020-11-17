&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Listen and Subscribe:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

We are a few weeks removed from the November general election, and although most races were determined that night, there was a handful that took a few days to figure out.

Here’s the reality: Most of those newly-elected lawmakers aren’t actually in office yet. In fact, members of Congress aren’t sworn in until January.

What does that mean for sitting lawmakers? Is this a time to push their last-minute agendas? Or is it a period of phoning it in? And what could President Donald Trump do now?

We turn to our resident expert on all things politics, former state Rep. Dick Batchelor, who returns to Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite to give us some insight into what these lawmakers typically do.

And in our Positive Story of the Week: We've somehow made it to November already — so Greg and Gary discuss a new poll that suggests the Thanksgiving food people secretly hate the most.

IN THIS EPISODE

Dick Batchelor’s Twitter: @DickJBatchelor

ABOUT THE SHOW

Political figures and influencers are often heard in brief bites that don’t capture the context of the whole story. “Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite” expands the conversation with these newsmakers along the I-4 corridor and beyond. Join award-winning Spectrum News 13 anchor and Orlando Woman of the Year Ybeth Bruzual, political reporter Greg Angel, and veteran producer Gary Darling for a must-hear interview each week and learn about the issues affecting Central Florida.