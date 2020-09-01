&amp;amp;nbsp;

State Rep. Geraldine Thompson says that women have made great changes to society after gaining the right to vote, but she also talks about the struggles Black Americans faced during the Civil Rights era and the decade that followed.

She also recounts the horrific tale of July Perry, an affluent Black man who wanted to vote in 1920 and it ended in his death by a mob of white men.

