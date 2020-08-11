&amp;nbsp;

State Representative Anna Eskamani, a Democrat representing District 47 in Orlando, says she would give Gov. Ron DeSantis a D+ over his handling of COVID-19 and points out some of the reasons for the grade: Lack of a statewide mask mandate, reopening the state too early and Floridians still have not gotten their unemployment payments.

Plus, Ybeth shares why SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashdown was a special moment for her and her young son.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani's Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnnaForFlorida

Political figures and influencers are often heard in brief bites that don’t capture the context of the whole story. “Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite” expands the conversation with these newsmakers along the I-4 corridor and beyond. Join award-winning Spectrum News 13 anchor and Orlando Woman of the Year Ybeth Bruzual, political reporter Greg Angel, and veteran producer Gary Darling for a must-hear interview each week and learn about the issues affecting Central Florida.

