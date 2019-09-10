CENTRAL FLORIDA — With fall only two weeks away, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding Florians to be on the lookout for bears foraging for food … in their trashcans.

Bears prepare for the winter by eating more

That means they will go through garbage

The FWC has more information about black bear ►

SEE BELOW: An interactive graph of bear-related calls ▼

Fall is when bears prepare for winter by eating extra calories — about 20,000 caleries a day — which includes rummaging through garbage.

The FWC stated to prevent bears from coming onto your property, you should secure your garbage and other items that might attract them.

Bear-proof trashcans are available to people in parts of Orange and Seminole counties, where bears are known to frequent.

Central Florida is one of the most heavily bear-populated areas.

More than half of the calls to FWC about bears comes from Central Florida.

In 2018, there were 2,261 calls about bear sightings in Central Florida.

Over the last eight years, more than 50 percent of the calls were for general interactions or bears digging through garbage.