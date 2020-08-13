SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools are implementing new bus cleaning procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know New bus regulations aim to help curb spread of COVID-19



Bus drivers and students must wear masks, district said



COMPLETE COVERAGE: Back-to-school news in Central Florida

With Seminole County Public Schools starting up again on Monday, Spectrum News took a look inside the transportation hub as drivers get ready to welcome thousands of students back aboard school buses as the pandemic stretches on.

This year, bus drivers and students will all be wearing masks to help stop the spread of the virus. Drivers will have extra masks on hands for those who might not have one.

Ileana Rodriguez has been behind the wheel of a school bus for almost seven years now.

"I love being here, I love my job," Rodriguez said.

She feels ready to take on the new school year with new safety measures in place.

This year: @SCPSInfo bus drivers and students are required to wear face masks aboard.



Drivers will be disinfecting throughout the day. Crews will mist at the end of the day.



The district is expecting around 15K students to ride 🚍



🎥: @AndrewFergerson @MyNews13 story: pic.twitter.com/3OGQH7a1Rt — JSotoNews13 (@JSotoNews13) August 13, 2020

When students get on board in the morning and afternoon, the district is encouraging them to use the touchless hand sanitizer machine up front.

"We will keep our masks on, we will be disinfecting touchpoints with a spray bottle every time we drop off a student in a school," Rodriguez said.

At the end of every day, crews will mist the entire bus with disinfectant spray.

"We already preassign (students) based upon the student stop, and then we try to make sure the students do not cross each other," SCPS Assistant Director of Transportation Stan McKinzie said.

​The district is aiming to assign one child per seat to increase social distancing, but some routes may have two students per seat.

"We're transporting about 15,000 students, usually we transport around 30,000 students. We try to cap our loads at no more than 30 students," McKinzie said.

Rodriguez said student safety has always been a priority, and she's proud to bring children to and from school every day in Seminole County.

"I'm completely secured and confident that we're going to have a great school year," Rodriguez said.

The district said any employee who feels sick shouldn't go to work.

No driver positions were cut, but some drivers have left for various reasons, including the pandemic itself.