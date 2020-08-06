STATEWIDE — The first day of school is right around the corner for Florida students. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the state’s 2020 back-to-school sales tax holiday is still on to help families purchase school supplies.

This year’s sales tax holiday runs from Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 9 and allows Floridians to buy school supplies ($15 or less per item), clothing ($60 or less per item), and other qualifying items without sales tax.

The sales tax exemption also includes the first $1,000 of personal computers and related accessories for "noncommercial home or personal use."

Here's a breakdown of the qualifying purchases:

CLOTHING: Up to $60 or less per item. According to the state, this include apparel and accessories, like a wallet or bag (handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags)

The exemption does not apply to "watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, or handkerchiefs." Additionally, clothing or accessories sold at theme parks, airports, or entertainment complexes, and hotels are not included.



SHOES: As with clothing, only footwear (per pair) costing less than $60 per pair will ring up tax-free.



SCHOOL SUPPLIES: The state set a price limit of $15 per item. such as pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, glue, folders, notebooks and binders.

The sales tax exemption does not apply to school supplies sold at theme parks, airports, hotels, and entertainment complexes.

COMPUTERS: Computers and certain computer accessories are exempt from sales tax (the first $1,000 of an eligible item) as long as they're purchased for personal use. This includes desktop, laptop and tablet computers, computer batteries, storage devices, printers and printer ink, and software.



BOOKS: All books that are otherwise not exempt are still taxable during the Florida sales tax holiday.



For a full list of eligible sales tax-free items, visit www.floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.