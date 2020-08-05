BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As schools prepare to welcome students, one Florida business owner decided to create a little extra layer of protection for his daughter this upcoming school year.

What You Need To Know Arthur Crowley's business is now making barrier shields, portable barriers



Crowley said he wanted to give his daughter a little extra protection

Small business owner Arthur Crowley from Marketing Holders says his company went from making brochure holders, business card holders, and other items for local business, to making barrier shields and portable barriers to make sure his daughter won't go to school empty-handed.

“(It’s) safer for the kids where they can bring their own to school if they need to, or for the teachers,” Crowley said.

When some Central Florida districts go back to school at the end of the month, things will look much different. Brevard Public Schools is requiring all faculty, staff and students wear face masks when they are not able to social distance.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 prevention measures include barriers and sneeze guards.

“From my understanding the masks can only do so much. So if she had this shield, she doesn't have to worry about being 6-feet away from someone, so they can be closer for interaction,” Crowley explained.

Crowley says it took a lot of trialand error coming up with the design in less than a month and making it kid-proof.

“We have like, 3,000 different designs on this,” he said. “You can bend it and it won’t break”

Crowley says he's been in contact with schools from all over the country who are requesting customized dividers to fit their classrooms.