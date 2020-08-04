SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County School Superintendent wants to change the rules for face coverings on campus. It comes just weeks before students are set to return to the classroom.

Middle school and high school students are expected to wear a mask or face covering, but elementary school students were not required to do so. Now, Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin thinks they should.

The only places that students will not be required to wear a face mask is at lunch, recess, or in a physical education class.

Elementary school teachers educating kids on campus hope to see this change happen so students and staff can reduce the chances to spread the coronavirus.

“I'm not going to feel safe if there is no mask being worn," said Brian Spoon, a fifth grade teacher at Eastbrook Elementary. "The governor said if you can open Walmart, you can open schools, and I said, 'Well I don’t know how many times I go to Walmart and hang out in isle three with about 20 other people for seven hours without wearing a mask.' I (would) probably never do that.”

The district said when it comes to school buses, students will be required to wear a face covering while they are on the bus. If a parent or child refuses to wear a mask on campus, the district will recommend that student be switched in to Seminole Connect, where classes are done online.