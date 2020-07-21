VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Happening Tuesday, the Volusia County School Board is holding a special virtual meeting to finalize back-to-school plans during the coronavirus pandemic .

The school board is looking to provide families with three options:

Option One is traditional classroom learning, with enhanced cleaning and safety measures.

Option Two is called "Volusia Live", a hybrid option where students can connect virtually with teachers.

Option Three is Volusia Online Learning.

Of those, Option two "Volusia Live" would still need state approval. The board is expecting to approve locally Tuesday.

Volusia County parent Kim Short likes having "Volusia Live" as a choice, especially for her youngest who requires specialized reading programs.

"If our schools were to go completely shut down again, I personally would rather have the teachers working from the classrooms or even from their homes, teaching all day long," Short said.

The board is also considering pushing back the school start date to August 24 or August 31.

Short wants teachers to have the most time possible to feel comfortable.

"I'm hoping that they see the August 31 day as the best day. It would allow our teachers to have 14 half days for pre-planning," Short said.

Short knows parents won't have all the answers tonight, and she's staying positive.

"We are teaching our children that being resilient and being able to work through problems to find solutions is important in life," Short said.