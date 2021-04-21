ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — This Autism Acceptance Month, Spectrum News 13 is giving you a closer look at what is being done to help curb Florida's unfortunate reputation as the top state for childhood drownings.

What You Need To Know A pediatric nurse says children with autism are more attracted to water



Drowning is the leading cause of death for children with autism, says swimming school owner

Beyond that, national data shows children with autism are 160 times more likely to drown.

Goldfish Swim School in Winter Park teaches children ages 4 months to 12 years how to swim.



"It's really important especially in Florida where there's water accessible year-round that kids are getting continuous practice and repetition of those really important water safety skills," Goldfish Swim School owner Gina Thomas said.

​Orlando Health data for children with and without special needs shows 22 admissions for drowning-related care at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children from March 1 to April 19, 2021.

64% of those patients were age 3 or younger.

That is a 266% increase from the same time period in 2020.

Arnold Palmer Hospital Developmental Pediatric nurse Rashonda Musawwir said children with autism are more attracted to water because they are sensory seekers and sometimes lack fear.

"To hear that number has increased so high, I'm thinking more awareness about swim lessons and swim safety as well, because it may be also happening with supervision, but we're not prepared for accessing the water," Musawwir said.

Drowning is a leading cause of death in children with autism, Thomas said her school is working to get Florida's drowning numbers down.

"Swim lessons can help reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%," Thomas said.

Prevention at home for all children is also important.

"If you have doors that lead outside to a pool or lake that you have alarms on those doors, 4 sided fences with safety locks around your pool, take all of the toys and rafts out of the pool when you're done so there's nothing inviting," Thomas said.

With Florida leading the nation in child drownings, Goldfish is a place to learn and not be afraid.

"Getting those really important safety skills is essential, especially for children with special needs," Thomas said.

Goldfish Swim School has a new scholarship opportunity during Autism Awareness Month this year.

The school is partnering with Alijah's Awareness. Allyson and Eric's 2-year-old daughter Alijah, who had autism, drowned while the family was on vacation in Florida.

The family is honoring her memory by donating ten 3-month swimming scholarships in Alijah's honor to families at the swim school.

"It allows us to provide access to swim lessons for those who may not be able to afford it," Thomas said.

Nominations are open through the end of April on the school's website.