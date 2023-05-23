The ongoing feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney has not impacted Disney World operations, according to the head of Disney’s parks division.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro spoke during a Q&A session at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday.

“As you’ve seen in our results, the progress that we’ve made coming out of COVID has been exceptionally strong,” D’Amaro said. “So some of the things that are happening—and I assume you mean from a political perspective, etc—some of the thing that have taken place have not impacted our business results.”

Earlier this month, the company reported that revenue in the Parks, Experiences and Products division rose 17% to $7.8 billion in the second quarter.

During the Q&A, D’Amaro also talked about the company canceling its Lake Nona campus, reiterating what he said in a staff memo last week that the decision was due to new leadership and changing business conditions.

“Taking that all into account, we said we think at this point in time we’ll reverse that decision, we’re not going to have the campus in Florida and we’ll keep things as they are,” D’Amaro said.

The cancelation of the campus does not impact the $17 billion Disney plans to invest in Florida over the next 10 years, according to D’Amaro. That investment, announced by CEO Bob Iger last month, includes the transformation of EPCOT, an update to Star Tours and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

D’Amaro also mentioned the blue sky projects he discussed at D23 Expo in September as part of the investment to grow the theme parks.

“I’m excited about what’s in store for Florida and where we can take things,” he said.

D’Amaro’s comments come as Disney engages in a legal dispute with DeSantis. The company filed a federal lawsuit last month against the governor and the DeSantis-appointed board overseeing its special district, accusing them of a “campaign of government retaliation.” Disney filed an amendment to the lawsuit earlier this month to include recent examples of what it called a continued "retaliatory campaign."

The feud began more than a year ago when Disney publicly opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics, which bans discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Disney is also in the middle of a company-wide strategy to cut $5.5 billion in costs, with measures that include thousands of layoffs. D'Amaro said his department is making cuts, but he will not eliminate frontline positions.

“What I will not do is cut any labor from the frontline,” D’Amaro said. “I want to make sure that our frontline cast members service our guests and create that true Disney difference.”