The Walt Disney Co. can use data from its Disney+ streaming service when deciding what investments to make at its theme parks, according to Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy.

What You Need To Know Disney CFO Christine McCarthy participated in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



During a Q&A McCarthy talked about future theme park investments, saying the company can use Disney+ to guide decisions



McCarthy also talked about consumer spending at the parks, with visitors buying food and merchandise tied to Star Wars or Avengers



On Wednesday, McCarthy participated in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference where she discussed park investments, ticket prices and the consumer spending.

Disney+ data can tell the company what intellectual property and franchises are resonating with consumers and where. That information can then be used to guide what attractions to build at the parks.

“That better informs our creatives, even our Imagineers, to lean into things that we can really exploit in our theme park business — where we know if something is truly resonating,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s comments echo what Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said about park expansion opportunities during an earnings call last week.

“We have a number of other growth and expansion opportunities at our parks, and we're closely evaluating where it makes the most sense to direct future investments,” Iger said.

McCarthy also talked about how specific experiences are driving consumer spending at the parks, with visitors buying Star Wars or Avengers-themed food and merchandise.

“If you go to our parks, you go to Galaxy’s Edge, there’s unique product offerings for food and beverage that’ll be Star Wars-related or they may be Avengers-related in the Avengers campuses,” McCarthy said. “But they’re really things people want to Instagram and post. It’s part of the experience overall.”

Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products division reported $7.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter — a 17% increase over the same period last year.