LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World will begin selling annual passes for its theme parks again on April 20, the resort has announced.

Currently, the only annual pass available for purchase is the Florida resident-only Pixie Dust pass, which sells for $399 plus tax. But later this month, Disney will resume sales of the Pirate pass ($749 plus tax), the Sorcerer pass ($969 plus tax) and the Incredi-Pass ($1,399 plus tax).

Disney also announced that eligible DVC members will be able to purchase the Sorcerer Pass online as early as April 13 as part of their membership benefits.

Passes can be purchased online.

Quantities of new passes will be limited, Disney says, and pass types may become unavailable “at any time.”

Disney paused sales of three of the four annual passes in November 2021, and since then, fans have been asking for their return.

Disney says it continues to listen to guest feedback and make changes. One example is the park pass requirement for passholders. In January, Disney announced that passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation—except for Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays—beginning April 18.

Passholders will still need to make a park reservation if they are visiting the parks earlier in the day.

The number of reservations a passholder can have at a time depends on pass type. The passes, with the exception of the Incredi-Pass, come with blockout dates.

New pass sales come the same month as the debut of Disney’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom. The roller coaster officially opened to the public April 4 after several weeks of previews for cast members, passholders and other guests.

Disney also has several additions in the works for this year, including new character meet-and-greets, a new nighttime show for EPCOT and the opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.