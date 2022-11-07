WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida is handing over its food and beverage operations to third-party vendor Aramark early next year, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Florida.

The change, according to the notice, will affect about 519 Legoland employees who will become Aramark employees starting Jan. 15. The afffected positions include hotel sous chefs, food and beverage managers, food and beverage hosts, and trainers.

“All personnel, duty positions and rates of pay will remain the same once the changeover to Aramark takes effect,” the notice said. “All employees who currently possess benefits will automatically change over with no break in service.”

Legoland said all employees impacted by the change have been notified.

The switch to Aramark is part of a company-wide move by Legoland’s parent company, UK-based Merlin Entertainments, which announced earlier this year that food and beverage operations at seven of its locations would begin to operate under Aramark.

“Aramark will be introducing food and beverage programmes that offer family and guests favourites, fresh concepts, fun themes and engaging events, coupled with industry-leading technology solutions to make it easy and convenient for visitors to navigate the varied choices,” Merlin said in a statement released in January. “Each resort and hotel will have its own unique portfolio of food and beverage offerings based on the personality of the location.”

In addition to Legoland Florida, Legoland California will transition its food and beverage operations to Aramark as well.

Aramark, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, provides food service operations and hospitality managed at colleges, sports venues and other theme parks around the world.