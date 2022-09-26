As Florida prepares for potential severe weather from Hurricane Ian, some attractions and theme parks in the area are making adjustments to their operations.

Some attractions have announced changes in operating hours and even closures.

Here’s a list of impacted attractions and theme parks. Keep checking back for updates.

AQUATICA ORLANDO

Aquatica Orlando, SeaWorld's water park, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm. The park says precautions are in place to ensure the safety of its animals and ambassadors.

BREVARD ZOO

Brevard Zoo will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The Zoo plans to reopen on Friday, pending any possible damage. For now, Boo at the Zoo is still planned for this weekend.

BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced it will be closed Tuesday through Thursday to ensure the safety of its ambassadors, guests and animals.

"Our weather preparedness plan is in place and extra precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of our animals during this time," the park said in a statement.

Busch Gardens is encouraging visitors to check its website and social media channels for updates on the park reopening. Also, all admission tickets have been extended through Dec. 31.

DISCOVERY COVE

SeaWorld has announced that its Discovery Cove resort will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

ICON PARK

The Wheel at ICON Park and the Carousel on The Promenade will close Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be open to visitors for regular business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on Wednesday. The complex will be closed on Thursday for "the safety of our guests and crew members." KSC will share updates on reopening after completing an assessment of the property.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA RESORT

Legoland Florida Resort will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. The closure also includes Peppa Pig Theme Park. Resort hotels will remain open to guests with existing reservations.

ORLANDO SCIENCE CENTER

The Orlando Science Center will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Officials say the museum's post-hurricane operational hours may change due to the unpredictability of the storm and other conditions.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO

SeaWorld Orlando will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The park has implemented its comprehensive weather preparedness plan to keep guests, ambassadors and its animals safe.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Universal Orlando Resort (the theme parks and CityWalk) will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. As a result of the closure, Halloween Horror Nights has been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. Universal Orlando said it anticipates reopening on Friday "as conditions permit."

Universal says its hotel are at full capacity and will remain operational to "focus on taking care of guests."

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Disney World's theme parks and water parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. Disney Springs will also be closed on Wednesday, and officials anticipate it will be closed on Thursday as well.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages taht were set to depart Tuesday and Thursday have been canceled and guests have been notified.

Disneyy previously announced that its mini golf courses as well as some resort hotels would be closing for the storm:

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will temporarily close Wednesday and Thursday

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Cooper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday through Friday

ZOOTAMPA AT LOWRY PARK

ZooTampa has announced it will close Tuesday through at least Thursday to ensure the safety of its animals.

"The Zoo is continually monitoring the weather and will take all precautions as conditions warrant, prioritizing the well-being of the animals entrusted to our care and our team," the zoo said in a news release.

ZooTampa said its severe weather preparedness plan involves moving larger animals into the night houses, which are built to withstand major storms, and moving smaller animals into ancillary buildings. The Zoo will also implement a storm ride-out team of animal care professionals, veterinary staff, maintenance and emergency management technicians if the situation calls for it.