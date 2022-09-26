ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the list of the celebrity narrators for this year’s Candlelight Processional at EPCOT.
What You Need To Know
- Disney reveal lineup of celebrity narrators for EPCOT's Candlelight Processional
- This year's list includes Isabella Rossellini, Josh Gad, Gloria Estefan, Mariska Hargitay and Angela Bassett
- Candlelight Processional features a celebrity narrator, mass choir and live orchestra
The lineup includes a mix of returning narrators — Whoopi Goldberg and Neil Patrick Harris — as well as new ones, including Simu Liu, Josh Gad, Gloria Estefan and Mariska Hargitay.
During the Candlelight Processional, narrators perform a reading of the biblical Christmas story along with a mass choir and live orchestra. Guest choirs will from across Florida will be again be part of the processional. Last year, due to pandemic precautions, the choirs were made up of only Disney employees.
The processional is part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which returns Nov. 25.
The current schedule of celebrity narrators is as follows:
- 11/25 – 11/26: Simu Liu (NEW)
- 11/27 – 11/29: Edward James Olmos
- 11/30 – 12/1: Raul Esparza (NEW)
- 12/2 – 12/3: Whoopi Goldberg
- 12/4 – 12/6: Isabella Rossellini
- 12/7 – 12/9: Daymond John (NEW)
- 12/10 – 12/12: Josh Gad (NEW)
- 12/13 – 12/14: Gloria Estefan (NEW)
- 12/15 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris
- 12/19 – 12/20: Mariska Hargitay (NEW)
- 12/21 – 12/23: Cal Ripken Jr.
- 12/24 – 12/26: Marie Osmond
- 12/27 – 12/28: Courtney Vance
- 12/29 – 12/30: Angela Bassett