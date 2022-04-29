Nick Varney, the chief executive officer of UK-based Merlin Entertainments, has announced he will retire.

​Varney has spent the past 23 years running the theme park and attractions group that owns and operates Legoland theme parks.

“Merlin has been my life for most of my career,” Varney said in a statement. “I love these people, the attractions, the visitors and the industry and I am proud to have played my part as we built Merlin into an incredible business. I know that with our amazing attractions, as well as our committed and capable people, Merlin will go from strength to strength over the coming years.”

Merlin was formed in 1999, following a management buyout of Vardon Entertainments led by Varney. In the years since, the group has grown from 19 attractions to operating 140 around the world, including Madame Tussauds wax museums, Sea Life aquariums, The London Eye observation wheel, and the Gardaland amusement park in Italy.

“I would like to thank Nick for his outstanding leadership of Merlin Entertainments over the last 23 years,” said Roland Hernandez, chairman of Merlin Entertainments, in a statement. He has created one of the best leisure businesses in the world through his passion, dedication, and talent. The growth has been incredible, particularly through a period of such macro change. He will leave Merlin in strong shape and continue creating and delivering memorable experiences to our millions of guests around the world.

Merlin’s board will look for Varney’s successor over the next 12 months, considering both internal and external candidates.