ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nemo, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang from "Toy Story" and other Pixar franchises will take over the Paradise Pier Hotel.

What You Need To Know As part of a multi-million-dollar makeover, Disney plans to transform the Paradise Pier Hotel into a Pixar-themed resort



Disneyland President Ken Potrock gave community and business leaders a sneak peek of what's coming to the Disneyland Resort



Dim sum restaurant Din Tai Fung and a Mexican-inspired cuisine restaurant from Chef Carlos Gaytán is coming to Downtown Disney



Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen will also see a new menu and an exterior and interior remodel of its restaurant space

As part of a multi-million-dollar makeover, the Disneyland Resort plans to transform the Disney seaside, beach-themed Paradise Pier Hotel into a Pixar-themed resort.

Disneyland President Ken Potrock announced the re-theme during a State of Disneyland Resort event for business and community leaders at Disney California Adventure Wednesday.

Potrock gave updates on Disney's multi-year reimagining of the resort, which they had announced last year, and other new changes coming to Downtown Disney.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," said Potrock to Spectrum News in a later statement.

As the coronavirus pandemic wanes and crowds come back to pre-pandemic levels to Disneyland Resort, visitors will soon have more restaurant options during their stay at the resort.

Din Tai Fung, a popular dim sum restaurant chain and Michelin starred Chef Carlos Gaytán's new Mexican-inspired restaurant, will soon open in Downtown Disney.

Gaytán's restaurant will take over the locations currently occupied by Catal & Uva Bar. Din Tai Fung will have a new restaurant building in the area where the former Earl of Sandwich and AMC Theater was formerly located, a Disneyland official told Spectrum News.

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen, a mainstay at Downtown Disney, will also see a new menu and an exterior and interior remodel of its restaurant space.

Meanwhile, Earl of Sandwich will have a pop-up location. It's unclear if the popular sandwich joint will have a permanent home once the renovations are complete.

Disneyland officials did not disclose a date as to when any of these new restaurants will open and renovations complete.

"[We're] significantly investing in Downtown Disney District to continue growing this dynamic, exciting destination with something for everyone," Potrock said.

Once known as the Pan Pacific Hotel, Disney purchased the 491-room hotel in the mid-1990s from a Japanese company before changing the name to Paradise Pier Hotel in 2000.

Unlike its other four-diamond sister properties — Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the Disneyland Hotel, the beach-theme Paradise Pier is a three-diamond property.

It is unclear if Disney plans to transform the Paradise Pier into a four-diamond property during the renovation process.

Disneyland officials said visitors to the newly reimagined Pixar-themed hotel would see different Pixar characters, perhaps "The Incredibles," "Toy Story" and "Cars" in the artwork and decor.

Luxo, Jr., the bouncing desk lamp that serves as Pixar's "I" in movies and the Luxo star ball, will also be prominent at the new resort.

Additionally, hotel visitors will have direct access to Disney California Adventure. Disney officials said they are currently under construction on a new walkway linking the former Paradise Pier hotel into Disney California Adventure.

Potrock said it's exciting to see all of this growing momentum at the Disneyland Resort. And just like Buzz Lightyear, Disney is going full steam in construction and renovations.

"We are full speed ahead," he said.