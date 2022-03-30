ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is raising starting wages for culinary positions across its resort.

​Culinary employees will see starting wages that range from $16.50 to $20 an hour depending on the position, the resort announced Wednesday.

Universal also said it is hiring more than 800 new employees for a variety of culinary and food and beverage jobs, including line cooks, chef assistants, quick service personnel and cashiers. The openings are for full-time, part-time and professional roles.

Universal will hold a virtual culinary and food and beverage job fair on April 6. Anyone interesting in applying for a position with the resort can sign up online at universalorlandojobs.com.

In June 2021, Universal raised its starting pay for full-time and part-time hourly employees to $15 an hour, up from the previous rate of $13 an hour.