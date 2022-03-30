ANAHEIM, Calif. — David Glanzer gets goosebumps just thinking about it.

After two years of canceled in-person comic conventions due to coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions, WonderCon — one of the major comic conventions on the West Coast — is back as an in-person event at the Anaheim Convention Center from Friday to Sunday.

What You Need To Know WonderCon returns as an in-person convention Friday to Sunday at the Anaheim Convention Center



WonderCon is the low-key version of Comic-Con: International San Diego's much larger San Diego Comic Convention



The return of WonderCon will kick off a series of other major conventions in Anaheim, including Star Wars Celebration, VidCon, D23 Expo and DesignerCon



WonderCon tickets are still available online and at the door. Adult tickets range from $35 to $55 depending on the day

Glanzer, the spokesperson for Comic-Con International: San Diego, the WonderCon and San Diego Comic Convention parent company, said he couldn't wait to experience the pop culture and comic book event.

"I'm very excited," said Glanzer to Spectrum News. "This is the first time we're back in Anaheim since 2019. I can't wait to get back into the building and see all those people. I get chills just talking about it."

WonderCon is the smaller, low-key version of Comic-Con International's much larger San Diego Comic Convention, which happens during the summer.

Before the pandemic, more than 60,000 people would fill the Anaheim convention halls to celebrate sci-fi, pop-and-nerd culture.

Attendees — many of whom dress up as their favorite characters in cosplay — watch upcoming movie and television screenings, meet famous pop culture actors and comic book authors, and attend exhibits, booths and autograph signings.

Attendees will do all those things again this weekend, but Glanzer doesn't expect the same level of crowds as pre-pandemic times.

"We know it's a little bit of a different animal this year than before," said Glanzer, adding that tickets are still available. "Tickets are selling well. People are enthusiastic. But we understand that some people are apprehensive gathering together."

He said there'll be more than 800 vendors, a little less than years past. People can pay for single-day or weekend-long tickets at the door, something they haven't done in a long time, said Glanzer.

Attendees will also need to follow COVID protocols, including wearing a mask/face covering and verifying full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

WonderCon's return is significant on many fronts, not just for Comic-Con International but also for the city of Anaheim.

The convention will kick off the return of several major in-person events in Anaheim this year, as many businesses and people adjust to a new normal way of life while dealing with a pandemic.

In May, Star Wars Celebration will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center. VidCon returns as an in-person event the following month, then Disney's D23 Expo and DesignerCon in the fall.

Visit Anaheim officials estimate that these five fan conventions could bring more than 185,000 attendees to the city, with thousands of them booking room nights at local hotels.

Visit Anaheim officials project these conventions could bring an estimated $296 million in economic impact to the region and generate $2 million in tourism occupancy tax revenue for the city.

"Anaheim, host to some of the country's largest consumer shows, attracts fan conventions because the city is a great destination for people looking to spend more time in their favorite fictional universes. From sports to Disneyland, our city has something for all types of fans," said Jay Burress, President and CEO of Visit Anaheim in a statement.

Glanzer said WonderCon's return would help the nonprofit organization's finances, battered during the pandemic. The nonprofit relies heavily on earnings from conventions to fund its program.

"We obviously took a financial impact, and it emotionally impacted us," said Glanzer. "The world changed. We were all at home and had to connect and interact through a computer screen or social media.

"We were always fiscally conservative, so in case something big happens, we would have enough resources," he added. "But these shows are our primary source of income, and not being able to host them [in person] profoundly affected us."

Glanzer said he couldn't wait to return to WonderCon, which has grown since the first one in 1987.

He wants to see the cool cosplay costumes, booths and creative exhibits. Mostly though, he wants to see the people.

"I just want to see some old friends," he said.