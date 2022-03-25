ORLANDO, Fla. — International workers will be returning to the World Showcase pavilions at Epcot this summer as Disney World restarts its Disney Cultural Representative Program.

​The program will return in phases, Disney said Friday, with initial recruitment beginning in Germany, Norway, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Disney added that it will bring more countries on board once they clear travel restrictions and have "CDC-authorized vaccine availability."

For the program's relaunch, Disney is first reaching out to participants whose programs were shortened, canceled or wait-listed in 2020 as well as those who had an offer but had not yet arrived at Disney World.

They will be given the first opportunity to reapply.

"The Cultural Representatives play an important role in our storytelling by helping us create authentic, immersive experiences for our guests as they share their countries' culture, heritage and traditions that have inspired our resorts, pavilions and theme parks," Disney said in a post Friday.

Disney's International Programs, along with the Disney College Program, were suspended in spring 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The College Program resumed last June with participants staying at Disney's new apartment complex Flamingo Crossings Village near State Road 429.

The return of Cultural Representatives come as Disney World brings back more attractions, shows and offerings that were paused because of the pandemic.

At Magic Kingdom, the Festival of Fantasy parade recently returned to the daily entertainment lineup. And this week, Disney announced the return of its Minnie Vans transportation service.