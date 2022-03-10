UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Get ready to go down a Super Mario Bros. green warp pipe.

A Super Nintendo World-themed land featuring the world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and the rest of the Nintendo universe will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, Universal Studios Hollywood officials said.

Universal officials did not provide exact details of the land, its footprint or the number of attractions in the new-themed expansion.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokeswoman told Spectrum News the innovative and immersive land is being built on the lower lot next to Transformers: The Ride 3D.

Work on the new land began in 2019, and on recent visits, there was ongoing construction on what many believed is a Mario Kart dark ride.

“The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family,” Universal Studios Hollywood officials said in a media statement. “Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience.”

Universal partnered with video game developer Nintendo and opened the first Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. More Super Nintendo World lands are coming to Universal locations in Orlando and Singapore.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Nintendo-themed land in Japan, which opened in March of last year, received raved reviews.

If the themed land built at Universal Studios Hollywood is anything similar to Japan’s, fans should expect to be immersed inside a Super Mario Bros.-like video game.

In Japan, fans bought and wore power up bands, walked inside Bowser’s castle, and rode an innovative Mario Kart-type ride with augmented reality.

“This isn’t a theme park. It’s a video game starring you as a player,” said one YouTuber of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan.

Universal Studios Hollywood will begin selling Super Nintendo World merchandise in one of their primary retail stores inside the park to promote the land’s highly anticipated debut.

The new Nintendo expansion will complement Universal Studios Hollywood’s growing themed areas. The movie-and-television-themed theme park has themed lands and rides based on the “Harry Potter” franchise, “The Simpson’s,” “Despicable Me” and “Jurassic Park.”