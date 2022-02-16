ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld’s bid to acquire Ohio-based amusement park operator Cedar Fair has been rejected.

​SeaWorld, which is based in Orlando, released a statement late Tuesday saying its offer was turned down.

“In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction.”

Cedar Fair, which owns Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm and several other parks, announced earlier this month that it had received an unsolicited offer from SeaWorld.

The offer was reportedly worth $3.4 billion.

Cedar Fair previously rejected a $4 billion bid from Six Flags in 2019.

SeaWorld owns and operates 12 theme parks and water parks across the country, including SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.