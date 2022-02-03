KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Island H2O is hiring for more than 250 seasonal positions ahead of its 2022 season.

The water park, located next to Margaritaville Resort Orlando, is looking for workers to fill positions in a variety of areas including guest services, first aid, custodial and security, according to a release sent Thursday.

Other openings include lifeguards, cashiers, cooks and servers.

Island H2O says it offers competitive pay, benefits and flexible schedules.

Those interested in applying should visit islandh2olive.com and click on the “jobs” section.

All applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

Island H2O features more than 20 experiences, including a lazy river, wave pool, and water slides.

The water park will reopen for the season on March 12.