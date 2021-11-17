ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida area is known for its theme parks and attractions, ​and in recent years it has seen more and more haunted experiences pop up, especially during Halloween season.

Beyond haunted houses and trails, there have been drive-thru haunts and other offerings that have incorporated technology to make the experiences more interactive — and sometimes more intense.

A company based in Mount Dora, Fla., creates theme experiences for theme parks and attractions, and one of its latest projects offers a different kind of haunted experience.

Steamroller is attending IAAPA Expo for the first time this year. Its studio division works on animations for video games, but its technologies arm has put together an experience called “The Haunting of Olivia,” which mixes augmented reality with physical effects.

“This is basically our dark ride in a box,” Steamroller co-founder and chief technology officer Phil Bias said.

For the experience, visitors enter a room that’s designed to look like a Victorian parlor.

“The ghost of Olivia is there, who is a magician’s assistant who passed away and now haunts the room,” Bias said, while describing the story behind the experience.

Visitors will sit in large chairs equipped with motion platforms. They will also be given a spectrodetector, a handheld device that allows them to see the ghost Olivia as she moves around the room.

“She goes around, she interacts with different objects,” Bias said. “You see the actual object move in the real world and you see the digital analog actually do it at the same time.”

An example of this is when a book falls from one of the bookshelves in the room. Pointing the spectrodetector in that direction will reveal Olivia but also her causing the book to fall.

The experience also uses lighting and sound effects to make the room feel haunted.

Could “The Haunting of Olivia” or a similar experience find its way among the growing list of haunt attractions in Central Florida? While Steamroller didn't design the experience with that in mind, it’s not completely out of the question.

“It definitely wasn’t initially, but now we’ve had so many people ask us that … we’re like … if everyone is asking this then yes, we should probably be thinking about that more,” Bias said.