ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando for a year.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld is offering the free Florida Teacher Card again



Card includes unlimited admission through Aug. 31, 2022



Active, certified K-12 Florida teachers are eligible



Teachers must register online using ID.me

The theme park is once again offering the perk to certified teachers “in recognition of the importance SeaWorld places on education and the critical role educators have.”

The free Florida Teacher Card is available to K-12 teachers and includes unlimited admission through Aug. 31, 2022. Teachers must register online through ID.me to verify eligibility and receive a Florida Teacher Card eVoucher.

Private school teachers will need to provide a letter from the principal on school letterhead as well as a Florida photo ID and a recent paystub at the SeaWorld front gate to get the pass.

They will also be able to purchase up to two guest tickets for $29.99 each through Sept. 30.

For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando.