ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is revising its face mask policy again and making masks optional in more outdoor areas.

Masks have been optional for guests in outdoor common areas since mid-May. But starting Thursday, they will also be optional at outdoor attractions, outdoor queues and outdoor theaters, according to an update from Disney.

Under the current rule, guests have to wear masks at all attractions–when entering and throughout.

All guests ages 2 and older — regardless of vaccination status — will still be required to wear masks at indoor locations and while on Disney transportation such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.

Disney World reinstated its indoor mask rule last month amid calls from Orange County officials for businesses follow the latest CDC guidelines as COVID-19 cases surged in the area.

The resort previously lifted a number of pandemic health and safety measures such temperature checks and social distancing.