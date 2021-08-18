ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is rolling out new services at Disney World and Disneyland to give guests more options when visiting the parks, including a replacement for its FastPass+ and MaxPass services.

The company’s new Disney Genie service will debut this fall at both resorts, Disney announced Wednesday.

“Pairing incredible technology with more than 60 years of expertise about how our guests visit the parks, Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a statement.

The free service will be part of the Disney World and Disneyland's existing park apps and feature three main components: a complimentary planning tool where guests can build out an individualized itineraries; the Disney Genie+ option where guests purchase a pass to access Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions; and the option to make individual purchases to access Lightning Lane entrances.

Disney Genie will create an itinerary for guests based on their preferences. Guests will be able to tell Disney Genie what attractions or experiences they want to visit, and then the service will map out their day. It will also show current and projected wait times. If guests change their interests throughout the day, the itinerary will be updated.

With the rollout of Disney Genie, Disney will be retiring its FastPass+ and MaxPass services at Disney World and Disneyland.

In place of those services will be the Genie+ option, which will be integrated into the Disney Genie service. Guests will be able to buy a pass to access what Disney is calling Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions. They will be able to make one selection at a time across multiple parks.

The cost for the service will be $15 per ticket per day at Disney World and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland. It can be purchased in advance or the day of, but attraction selections can only be made on the day of the visit.

Select high-demand attractions such as Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom or Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure, will also offer Lightning Lane entrances. These will not be included with Disney Genie+ — they will be available separately as an individual purchase for those attractions.

Guests will be able make up to two of those purchases per day.

The traditional standby queue will still be available at attractions, Disney said. However, attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (opening Oct. 1 at Epcot) will use a virtual queue.

Disney said it will release more information about which attractions can be booked with the Genie+ service at a later date.

Genie+ will also include themed audio experiences and augmented reality photo filters for guests at Disney World and unlimited PhotoPass downloads for guests at Disneyland.

The new service comes as Disney World prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.