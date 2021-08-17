ORLANDO, Fla. – Drawn to Life, the much-anticipated Cirque du Soleil show, will officially open at Disney Springs on November 18.

The show, a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, tells the story of a young girl named Julie discovers an unfinished animation left her late animator father. Guided by a pencil, Julie embarks on a quest filled with childhood Disney memories.

Drawn to Life will feature a cast of 64 artists and performers. The show will include 10 different acrobatic acts along with a music and images from Disney animated films, including new animation from Disney artists.

“Cirque’s world-class creative and production team worked closely with us, getting to know and understand every aspect of Disney,” said Natalie Woodward, vice president of production for Disney Live Entertainment, in a statement. “Our incredible collaboration on Drawn to Life has created a show that celebrates Disney’s legacy in the art of animation in a unique and signature style that is pure Cirque du Soleil.”

The 90-minute show was originally scheduled to open in April 2020 but was postponed when the COVID-19 pandemic brought live shows and productions to a standstill.

During the pause, Drawn to Life artists stayed in shape by training at home or at local facilities, according to Disney.

Drawn to Life, the 50th production from Cirque du Soleil, will have performances Tuesday through Saturday.

Tickets for Drawn to Life will go on sale to the general public on August 20.

For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/drawntolife.