ORLANDO, Fla. — Just two years after its debut, The NBA Experience at Disney Springs has permanently closed, Disney World confirmed Monday.

The attraction, which featured various basketball-themed activities and interactive games, closed March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Disney Springs and the rest of Disney World reopened, The NBA Experience remained closed with no reopening date mentioned.

The decision to close the attraction was a mutual one between Disney and the NBA, according to Disney and will not affect other partnerships the company has with the NBA or local team, the Orlando Magic.

Disney has not said what it plans to do with the space the NBA Experience currently occupies.

The NBA Experience opened August 2019, replacing DisneyQuest, the indoor “interactive theme park.”