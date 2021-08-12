KENANSVILLE, Fla. – Wild Florida, the animal-central park in Osceola County, has welcomed more albino alligators.

After months of incubation and monitoring, two albino gators hatched.

In April, a batch of 18 albino eggs were collected from the park’s two adult albino alligators Blizzard and Snowflake, who were acquired in 2017. The eggs were placed in an incubator to maintain a stable temperature in a controlled environment. After months of incubation and monitoring, two albino gators hatched.

“We’re so proud of our albino alligator parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, and our Croc Squad team for helping these hatchlings,” Wild Florida co-owner and co-founder Sam Haught said in a statement. “With our Croc Squad overseeing these eggs, we’re hoping that these alligators will help engage more visitors, locals and tourists alike, with their environment.”

The alligator hatchlings will eventually be put in the exhibit, allowing park visitors to view them.

Wild Florida features a drive-thru safari, airboat tour and animal encounters.

