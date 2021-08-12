ORLANDO, Fla – With less than a month to go before Halloween Horror Nights begins, Universal Orlando has revealed the final lineup for the event, including five original haunted houses, scare zones and two live shows.

What You Need To Know Halloween Horror Nights to run select nights Sept. 3-Oct. 31



Universal has revealed the full lineup of haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment



The event will feature 10 houses and five scare zones



The Tribute store will also return with themed rooms filled with exclusive merchandise

Halloween Horror Nights, which was canceled last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will run select nights Sept. 3 through Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Florida.

The event will feature 10 haunted houses. Universal previously announced five of them: “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Beetlejuice,” Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, and Halloween Horror Nights Icon Captured.

On Thursday, Universal revealed the five remaining houses—all original concepts from the Universal team.

At Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland, visitors will venture into the town of Cary and “relive its most horrifying haunts. Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth will put visitors into the world of a paranormal detective on a ghostly mission. The original house lineup also includes The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin, Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy, which opened last year to day visitors.

In addition to the houses, the event will feature five themed scare zones scattered across the park, including Crypt TV, Seek and Destroy, Gorewood Forest, 30 Years 30 Fears, and Lights Camera, Hacktion: Eddie’s Revenge.

Universal Orlando has revealed all the remaining haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment for this year's Halloween Horror Nights #HHN30 pic.twitter.com/RG5ePZ2vM2 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 12, 2021

Halloween Horror Nights will also have two new live shows this year. Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory will take place at the Universal Studios lagoon and highlight some of the top names in Halloween Horror Nights past. The other show, Halloween Nightmare Fuel, will feature aerial and fire performers and a rock, metal soundtrack.

The Tribute Store will also return with themed rooms filled with exclusive Halloween Horror Nights merchandise. More details will be released soon, according to Universal.

For more information, visit orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com.