ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will soon resume selling new annual passes, Disney announced Tuesday.
What You Need To Know
- Disney World to resume sales of new annual passes
- Passes will be available in time for the start of Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration
- Annual pass sales have been paused since last year
In a blog post detailing Disneyland’s new “Magic Key” program, Disney shared an update about annual passes for its Florida resort.
“And for those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration,” the post read.
Disney says more details about annual passes will be shared later this month.
Annual pass sales have been paused since last year when Disney World closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the parks reopened, new annual passes were still not available for purchase.
Current passholders, however, have been able to renew their passes.
Disney World is set to begin its 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.