ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hall of Presidents attraction at Disney World has reopened with an animatronic of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

What You Need To Know The President Joe Biden animatronic has debuted at the Hall of Presidents



The Magic Kingdom attraction reopened Tuesday



The attraction has been closed for refurbishment since January

The Biden animatronic is featured front and center on stage at the Magic Kingdom attraction.

Biden — just like multiple presidents before him — has been given a speaking role and delivers the oath of office.

“I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States. And I will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

The animatronic of President Joe Biden has debut in The Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom pic.twitter.com/X6EK0vTwaw — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 3, 2021

Next to the Biden figure stands a table with various props, including a pair of aviator sunglasses.

With Biden now at the center, the figure of the former President Donald Trump has been moved to the back row next to Andrew Jackson.

Hall of Presidents closed for refurbishment in January to add a figure of the Commander in Chief. The attraction is one of the oldest at Magic Kingdom, debuting with the park in 1971.