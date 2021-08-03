TAMPA, Fla. — Bier Fest returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay a little earlier this year for another round of brews, food, live music and more.

What You Need To Know Bier Fest returns to Busch Gardens this month



The event will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 13 to Oct. 31



It will feature new brews, bites, live music and a new beer trail

The seasonal event will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 13 through Oct. 31, the theme park announced Tuesday.

Bier Fest will feature an all-new beer trail this year that includes the new Giraffe Bar. The beer trail will weave “between iconic coasters, local live music and fascinating animal habitats” and incorporate fan-favorite restaurants, according to a news release.

The festival’s brew lineup will include more than 50 varieties of IPAs, wheat ales, and stouts from breweries such as Big Storm, 3 Daughters, Motorworks, Cigar City and more.

Several festival locations will also have non-alcoholic beverage options.

Visitors will also be able to grab small bites from more than a dozen culinary location at the park. Brews & Chews will offer a drunken shrimp papaya salad, while Pub Grub will feature pepper smoked chopped brisket poutine.

Live music will also be part of the festival, with local artists performing at the Coke Canopy.

Busch Gardens is offering Bier Fest Sampler Lanyard, starting at $49 for an 8-sample punch card. Pass members can purchase a get a 15-item sampler for $64.99, the same price as a 12-item sampler.

For more information, visit buschgardens.com/tampa.