BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – MTV celebrated its 40th anniversary with the unveiling of a redesigned Moon Person statue at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Sunday.
What You Need To Know
- MTV's Moon Person statue unveiled at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
- The large-scale statue was designed by artist Kehinde Wiley
- MTV first launched August 1, 1981
- The statue is located at NASA Central
The large-scale replica of the network’s iconic symbol was designed by artist Kehinde Wiley, who is the first African American to paint an official portrait for a U.S. president.
Moogega Cooper, lead planetary protection engineer for Mars 2020, was on hand Sunday for the statue’s unveiling.
MTV first hit the airwaves at 12:01 a.m. August 1, 1981 along with footage from NASA’s Apollo 11 mission. Since the network’s debut the Moon Person, which was changed from “Moon Man” in 2017, has been a symbol of the brand’s adventurous spirit.
The Moon Person statue will be on display at NASA Central, near the Journey to Mars attraction.
For more information, visit kennedyspacecenter.com.