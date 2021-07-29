ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando guests will be “encouraged” to wear face masks indoors, and employees will be required to do so starting Saturday, the company said Thursday.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando guests are urged to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks indoors



Employees will be required to wear masks indoors starting Saturday



This comes after Disney World updated its policy to require masks indoors

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” Universal spokeswoman Alyson Gernert said in a statement to Spectrum News. “We encourage all our guests to follow CDC guidelines and local directives to wear face coverings while indoors across our destination.”

Universal dropped the indoor mask rule for vaccinated guests at the end of May. With this latest statement, the policy remains as-is, with guests who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 urged, but not required, to wear masks indoors.

Universal also does not require guests to provide proof of vaccination.

In contrast, Disney World a day earlier updated its face mask policy to require all guests and workers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while indoors, including at attractions and on all Disney transportation.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all vaccinated individuals wear masks while in indoor public settings.

In Orange County, where COVID-19 cases have surged, Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news briefing Wednesday that he expected all of the area’s theme parks to “follow the CDC recommended guidelines.”

SeaWorld has not said whether it plans to adjust its face mask policy.