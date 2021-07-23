ORLANDO, Fla. – The makeover of Cinderella Castle for Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is now complete with the addition of a large golden crest.
What You Need To Know
- Golden crest added to Cindrella Castle at Magic Kingdom
- The crest is part of the decorations for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration
- The celebration officially begins Oct. 1
The anniversary crest was installed overnight at Magic Kingdom, capping off several months of transforming the iconic structure.
Disney released pictures of the newly-installed crest on Friday.
Disney World has shared photos of the 50th anniversary crest that was recently added to Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom for 'The World's Most Magical Celebration,' which kicks off October 1. pic.twitter.com/Hd23822ck7— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 23, 2021
Cinderella Castle first received a new paint job followed by decorations such as gold ribbons, royal blue jewels and pearls.
Disney also will be adding golden character sculptures at Magic Kingdom as well as Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the anniversary celebration. A few sculptures have already been revealed.
The 18-month long celebration will officially begin Oct. 1.