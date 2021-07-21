ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World on Wednesday announced the return of more live entertainment offerings as well as the end of two of its fireworks shows.

What You Need To Know More live entertainment is returning to Disney World in August



Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage, Turtle Talk with Crush and offerings set to return



Disney World has also set end dates for two fireworks shows: "Epcot Forever" and "Happily Ever After"

The entertainment offerings, which include “Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage,” have been on hiatus since the resort shut down March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 1, The Wonderful World of Animation, the nighttime projection show on the Chinese Theater, will resume at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Later in the month, on Aug. 15, “Beauty and the Beast” will return to the park’s Theater of the Stars.

At Magic Kingdom, Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor will reopen on Aug. 8 and at Epcot, Turtle Talk with Crush will return Aug. 21.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Disney didn’t offer any updates on other unavailable entertainment offerings such as Voyage of the Little Mermaid and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, both at Hollywood Studios or Finding Nemo – The Musical at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney also revealed the end dates for two of its fireworks shows — “Epcot Forever” and “Happily Ever After.”

“Epcot Forever” will end its limited run on Sept. 28, a few days before Epcot’s new nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” makes its debut on Oct. 1. Meanwhile, “Happily Ever After” will close Sept. 29 at Magic Kingdom. The park is getting a new nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchanted” for Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.