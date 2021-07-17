ORLANDO, Fla. – A baby western lowland gorilla was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom earlier this week.
What You Need To Know
- Baby gorilla born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday
- The gorilla can be seen at the park's Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail
- A baby hippo was born at the park a day earlier
The gorilla was born backstage at the park on Tuesday to mom Azizi and dad Gino, Disney said.
Visitors can now see the baby at the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.
The baby gorilla’s arrival marks the second birth at Animal Kingdom this week.
A day earlier, on Monday, a baby hippopotamus was born on Kilimanjaro Safaris to mom Tuma and dad Henry.
Both sets of parents were paired through the Species Survival Plan, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.