ORLANDO, Fla. – After a lengthy closure, the Epcot monorail line will resume operation this weekend, according to Disney World.

The service has been suspended since March 2020, when Disney World shuttered its theme parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That will change on July 18, when daily monorail service to and from Epcot returns.

The monorails will begin running one hour before Epcot opens, with service ending one hour after the park closes, according to Disney.

Disney World has eased many of its health and safety measures, however, for now, all guests—vaccinated and unvaccinated—are required to wear face masks while on Disney transportation such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.

Epcot monorail service is the latest pre-pandemic offering Disney is bringing back as it continues its gradual approach to reopening.